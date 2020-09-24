'Will Enter Politics If People Of My Home District Want': Bihar Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

After taking voluntary retirement from the post of Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, Former DGP of the state Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday said that he would enter politics only if the people of his home district Buxar want him to do so.

"People have been coming to me in large numbers from Begusarai, Sitamarhi, Shahpur and several other districts, telling me that if I wish to enter politics then I should contest election from their district. Buxar is my home district where I was born and brought up. It'll be a decision by them. If they want me to, then I may enter politics" Pandey told ANI.

"Criticism from political leaders is obvious as I don't have family members in politics to look out for me. My family used to do farming and rear cattle. Some people find it difficult to digest which is why they are saying these things," he added.

'Speculations of entry into politics'

Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey who took voluntary retirement (VRS) from service on Tuesday had earlier confirmed that he has not joined any political party so far. Pandey’s retirement after gaining limelight for handling Sushant Singh Rajput’s case (which is now taken over by central agencies), had triggered speculation that he would contest the coming state Assembly polls. However, while addressing the media on Wednesday the former DGP said he has not decided on entering politics as yet.

Role in Sushant Singh death case being transferred

The Bihar ex-DGP had played a critical role in the Bihar Police investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, wherein he took on the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government for allegedly blocking the Bihar Police investigation when the team was in Mumbai. Pandey had alleged that Mumbai Police was not fair in investigating the late actor's death. Earlier, Pandey had taken premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009, but later the state government did not accept his VRS application and reinstated him in the service. Bihar Assembly election is likely to be held in October-November, however, the election commission has not scheduled any dates for the state polls yet.

