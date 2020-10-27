Bihar Polls: Nitish Kumar Promises Solar Streetlights To Villages, Concludes Campaigning

Expanding JDU's promises ahead of the Bihar Elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while addressing a rally in Hilsa promised to install solar streetlights and irrigation facilities in villages, if he manages to come to power for another term. Addressing the voters of Nalanda on the final day of campaigning, Nitish said, "If we get a chance, we will install solar streetlights in the villages. On March 1, we had said that if we get a chance again, we will provide irrigation facilities for every field."

The Chief Minister also promised to reach out to more people after the elections and the COVID-19 pandemic. "Amid the pandemic, it is not possible to reach out to many people due to shortage of time. However, I have decided that after the elections, I will reach out to the whole of Bihar. We have managed to get a grip on COVID-19 in the state. Scores of people are getting tested in the state."

"I belong to you and have come only to greet you. Till date, you have given me a lot of respect. I will continue to serve you until the day I die," he added.

Bihar Elections 2020

The 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 & November 7 - with the counting of votes on November 10. From the NDA fold, the BJP will contest for 121 seats of which 11 seats have been allocated to its smaller allies, while the ruling JDU in coalition with BJP will contest on 122 seats of which 7 seats are allotted to Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM party, in the 243 seat Bihar assembly election.

On the other hand, Mahagathbandhan with RJD and Congress have agreed on a seat-sharing ratio of 144 and 70 seats respectively along with three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats.

(With Agency Inputs)