Bihar Elections 2020: JDU Releases Manifesto - 7 Promises (II); Assures Jobs, Water, Roads

Launching its poll manifesto ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, JD(U) on Thursday, mentioned the '7 promises' part -2 which Kumar had tweeted on 11 October. Following its ally BJP releasing its poll manifesto, JDU has promised reservation in jobs, women empowerment, clean cities, electricity to all homes etc. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

JDU's poll manifesto

Youth empowerment - Bihar's progress

Under this clause, JDU promises increasing seats in existing colleges in the state, mega-skill centre in every district, tool room in every district, new skill welfare department, encouragement to skill development.

Woman empowerment

JDU promises scheme for women skill development, cash rewards to women for completing inter-exams, reservation in regional governments

Clean city - developed city

Under this clause, JDU promises solid and liquid waste management in every district, old-age homes, houses for urban poor, electric cemeteries near river banks, stormwater management system in every district



Clean village - prosperous village

JDU promises solar streetlights in every village. solid and liquid waste management, animal husbandry and fisheries' development.

Tapped water to all farms

Easy access

Connecting roads to nearby villages, flyovers and bypass roads in cities

Other health services

Door-step medical help via call-centres & mobile apps, better medical access in villages

लोगों की सेवा करना हमारा धर्म है। आप सभी को धन्यवाद कि मुझे बिहार की सेवा करने का मौका दिया। मुझे विश्वास है कि आपके सहयोग और आशीर्वाद से 7 निश्चय भाग-2 को क्रियान्वित कर हम राज्य को विकास की और ऊंचाईयों तक पहुंचाते हुए सक्षम एवं स्वावलंबी बिहार बनाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/3LgTf07VMS — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 11, 2020

Lashing out at RJD's poll-promises, senior JDU leader Narayan Singh, said, "Mahagathbandhan's promises are false which cannot be fulfilled". Defending its own manifesto, he said, "Long list of promises is not our aim. This is the second set of 7 promises as the previous promises have been fulfilled. If anything is left, that will be fulfilled". BJP has promised - free vaccine to the state subjects as and when it is approved, 3 lakh teachers' appointment, 1 lakh jobs in the health sector, Pulses will be bought at MSP rates etc.

The NDA- led by BJP poll-in-charge Devendra Fadnavis will contest on a 121-122 seat share with JDU, while LJP has decided to contest separately, but is open to a post-poll alliance. Similarly, Mahagathbandhan which saw initial revolt from Congress finally agreed to a 144-70 seat-share formula with Congress, and three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan face three coalitions - 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' (PDA) - comprising of JAP, AJP, SDP, BMP, and Grand Democratic Secular Front - comprising of AIMIM, RLSP, BSP, SJDD and SBSP.

