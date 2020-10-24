Tejashwi Yadav Declares In Bihar Poll Rally: 'Lalu Ji Riha Honge Aur Nitish Ji Vida Honge'

On Friday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressed his first election rally in Bihar's Hisua and Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav joined him. Addressing the rally, Tejashwi questioned PM's silence on special status and targeted CM Nitish Kumar for switching sides and not paying heed to the woes of migrants. But what caught the attention of people was a quote that Tejashwi used. He said that his father Lalu Prasad Yadav who is in jail due to conviction in Fodder scam cases, will get bail on Novenmenr 9 which is his birthday and November 10 is Nitish's bidai (Farewell).

"Lalu ji will be out November 9. He has got one bail and will secure another on November 9. It is also my birthday on that day. The next day, Nitishji will have his farewell (9 ko Lalu ji riha honge aur 10 ko Nitish ji vida honge)," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav calls Nitish 'mentally tired'

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav said that Nitish Kumar has ruined Bihar in the past 15 years and now he is mentally tired. "I am again saying that Nitish Kumar is tired and cannot handle the State. Mentally and physically he is tired of handling the State."

Reacting to the 'Lalu Yadav zindabad' slogan raised in Nitish Kumar's rally, he further said, "Everyone is asking Nitish Kumar, where was he when calamity had hit Bihar and on what basis is he asking people to vote for him. For the last 15 years, no employment opportunities have been brought in here, no industry has been set up, migration has increased, poverty did not reduce then on what basis is he asking for the vote?"

Nitish's response to Tejashwi

In a sharp response to Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav for calling him "mentally and physically tired", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, questioned his experience, and 15 years of 'Jungle rule' under his father Lalu Yadav. CM Nitish also targeted Tejashwi stating that he has inherited everything from his father and pointed out his long absence from the State during Coronavirus and after the Lok Sabha poll debacle. Moreover, JDU has alleged that Lalu Yadav's government was involved in large scale extortion of land. JDU spokesperson in a press briefing said that Lalu Yadav bartered the post of MLCs and MLAs in return for land and money.

CM Nitish also came down heavily on the RJD supporters while seeking votes for Tej Pratap's father-in-law Chandrika Rai who is contesting on a JDU ticket. As Nitish Kumar started his speech in the Parsa constituency in Saran district, few people from the crowd started chanting 'Lalu Yadav zindabad'. Expressing his concern for the Rai family, Nitish Kumar said that he had been to the marriage function of Tej Pratap and he could not believe the way the Lalu family treated Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwariya Rai, despite Rai being a senior member of RJD.

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) is contesting on BJP's share. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

