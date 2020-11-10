Bihar Results: 3.18 Cr Votes Yet To Be Counted; Process To Continue Till Evening, Says CEO

Speaking to the media at about 1.09 pm on Tuesday, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivas revealed that nearly 3.18 crore votes in the state polls are yet to be counted. While mentioning that the counting of votes should get over in 24-25 rounds in Assembly constituencies where there are fewer number of polling stations, he maintained that an average of 33-35 rounds of counting was expected to take place per Assembly constituency. Moreover, Srinivas affirmed that the counting process will continue till late evening. As of 1.29 pm, the ruling NDA alliance is leading in 128 seats in contrast to the Mahagatbandhan which has secured a lead only from 106 constituencies.

Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivas remarked, "About 4.10 crore votes have been cast. Till now, approximately 92 lakh votes have been counted. As the number of polling stations have increased, our number of rounds will increase. Where there are fewer polling stations in an assembly constituency, the counting of votes should get over in 24-25 rounds. On an average, there will be 33-35 rounds per Assembly constituency. Earlier it used to be 26 rounds on an average, now it has gone up to 35 rounds. Definitely, the counting process will continue till late evening."

Bihar Assembly election

The Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI, and CPM is perceived as the principal challenger to the ruling NDA alliance consisting of BJP, JD(U), VIP, and HAM(S). Some of the other alliances in the fray include the 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' who has projected Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav as the CM face and the 'United Democratic Secular Alliance' with former Upendra Kushwaha as the CM candidate.The 2020 election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls.

As part of the counting day arrangements, the counting centres had been increased to 55 spread across 38 districts of the state for ensuring social distancing. Also, not more than 7 counting tables shall be allowed in each of the 414 counting halls. There is three-tier security for all the counting centres which includes the involvement of the Central paramilitary forces, the Bihar military police and the district armed police.

