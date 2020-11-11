'Burnt Himself With His Own Chirag,' Manjhi Takes A Dig At LJP's Performance In Bihar

After Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party failed to make a dent in the Bihar Assembly Elections, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi took a sarcastic jibe at the young leader saying that he had 'burnt' himself with his own 'lamp' (Chirag).

"Apne chirag se bhasm ho gaye hain wo (he burnt himself with his own lamp)," said Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday. "There's a saying don't cut the branch on which you sit. Chirag Paswan worked towards defeating the fold he was part of. The result is clear, the branch has been cut, but he also fell," Manjhi added.

LJP disappoints in 2020 Bihar Elections

An NDA ally since 2014, LJP decided to contest this year's polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). During his campaigning, Chief Chirag Paswan took a bizarre stance by constantly hitting out at NDA's Chief Ministerial face Nitish Kumar while lauding PM Modi at the same time.

Affirming that joining the Mahagatbandhan would have been an easier choice, Chirag Paswan said that LJP wanted to bring back Bihar's lost pride. Lamenting that Nitish Kumar hadn't lived up to his party's expectations, Paswan questioned the JD(U) president's idea of development.

Furthermore, he repeatedly asserted that LJP and BJP will form the next government in Bihar. Reiterating his affection for the PM, the LJP president said that he was the PM's Hanuman. However, things did not roll in Paswan's favour. LJP managed to bag just one seat with a vote share of 5.66%.

NDA wins Bihar

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

