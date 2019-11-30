Alarm Bells For BJP? Sena-NCP Make Big Claim Over Maharashtra Floor Test MLA Numbers

Ahead of the trust vote, senior NCP MLA and newly sworn-in Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi enjoys the support of over 162 MLAs.

Speaking to the media Bhujbal said, "We can get the support of more than 162 MLAs that we already have. Some MLAs happen to be on the fence and may decide at the last moment. When they see a party or alliance gaining weight, they side with it."

READ | Jharkhand Polls: Voting Commences In First Of Five Phases, Results On December 23

'170++...': Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has also claimed that the Sena-NCP-Congress combine will get more than 170 votes in its favour in the scheduled vote of confidence in the 288-member Assembly today. In a rather cryptic tweet, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut mentioned that they have a strong majority of 170 and more. He said, "Today is the day to prove the majority. 170++...."

आज

बहुमत दिन..

170+++++

हमको मिटा सके ये जमाने में दम नहीं,

हमसे जमाना खुद है... जमाने से हम नहीं — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 30, 2019

READ | BIG: CM Uddhav Halts Aarey Metro Car-shed Construction & Tree-felling Till 'next Decision'

Floor test to be conducted

The Maharashtra government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance led by CM Uddhav Thackeray will face a floor test in the state Assembly on Saturday. The floor test will be conducted by NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil, who was appointed as pro tem speaker of the Assembly.

Ambegaon MLA Patil, whose name was recommended to the Governor by Uddhav Thackeray is serving his seventh term as a legislator. Patil replaced the BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar, who was appointed as pro-tem Speaker earlier. A two-day sitting of the Assembly will begin on Saturday. The new alliance will hold a meeting at Vidhan Bhavan over the Speaker election. The trust vote will be taken up on day one, preceded by the introduction of the new ministers in the House.

Earlier, Governor BS Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove his majority by December 3. As per the assembly results, the Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs, NCP has 54 and Congress has 44 in the 288-member state Assembly. The pro tem speaker has a casting vote in case of a tie.

READ | Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Appeals Citizens To Vote

READ | CM Uddhav Thackeray Thanks PM Modi For Wishing Him, Calls Him 'big Brother'

(with ANI inputs)