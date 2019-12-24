Congress' Jharkhand In-charge RPN Singh Calls Meeting Of Newly-elected MLAs In Ranchi

Just a day after the JMM-Congress-RJC alliance won the Jharkhand elections with an absolute majority, Congress' Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh on Tuesday, December 24, called for a meeting of the newly-elected party MLAs at the Party's Ranchi office. On the other hand, the JMM legislature party is all set to elect its leader. The opposition alliance secured 47 seats, which is more than the halfway mark in the Jharkhand Assembly with a combined vote share of 35.35 per cent. While the incumbent BJP won from only 25 constituencies with a vote share of 33.37 per cent.

RPN Singh accuses PM Modi of not addressing issues

The Congress leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on not addressing key issues like inflation, farmers' distress, and unemployment. He had said, “The Prime Minister never acknowledges there is an economic slowdown. The BJP as a party does not talk about corruption or related issues. I think these are the issues the BJP has to take note of or else they will continue to lose.”

Hemant Soren to be CM?

Congress leader RPN Singh, on Monday, stated that if Congress’ alliance with RJD and JMM gets a majority in the state, JMM chief Hemant Soren will become the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand. As per media reports, the party cadre credits the leader RPN Singh to be the man behind the revival of Congress in Jharkhand. Singh asserted that Hemant Soren was promised the Chief Ministership before the formation of JMM-RJD-Congress alliance in the state.

Jharkhand Assembly elections

The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contest the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. The incumbent party faced a tough fight in the following key constituencies - Jamshedpur East, Chakradharpur, Litipara, Baghmara, and Jharia. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi have all campaigned actively throughout the state in all five phases.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)