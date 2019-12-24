People Have Defeated BJP's Divisive Politics:Sonia Gandhi On Jharkhand's 'special' Victory

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday took a jibe at BJP after the victory of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in the Jharkhand Assembly polls, saying that the people 'defeated BJP's attempts to divide the society on caste and religious lines. Sonia Gandhi tweeted out a video message to congratulate her ally partners in Jharkhand. JMM-led 3-party alliance obtained a majority in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on #JharkhandAssemblyPolls: With this mandate, the people have defeated BJP’s attempts to divide the society on caste and religious lines. https://t.co/eD8HmoJjtu — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Sonia Gandhi in her tweet called the victory 'special' & of 'extreme contemporary importance,' and stated that the people of Jharkhand deserve 'special gratitude' for defeating the 'BJP & its divisive agenda.' This comes amidst the party's innumerable tactics to mobilize the country against the Modi government's Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Their latest efforts included the Satyagraha for Unity' where the entire Gandhi family was present including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party Chief Ministers and prominent leaders.

Rahul Gandhi congratulates alliance

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier congratulated his party's allies in Jharkhand for their clean sweep in the state assembly elections in a tweet. Rahul Gandhi as a part of the JMM alliance had rallied in five constituencies as part of the Congress campaign - Mahagama, Simdega, Ranchi, Rajmahal, Pakur, and Barkagaon. His rallies had stirred massive controversies due to his comments like 'India is rape capital of the world' as well as his play on Modi's 'Make in India' terming it 'Rape in India'.

The victory of the JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand has come as a morale booster for opposition unity and for the grand old party seeking to become relevant again in Indian politics after suffering two successive defeats in general elections and being wiped out from most strongholds. The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally.

