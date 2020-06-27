BJP MLA Warns Of Loss In MP Bypolls, Says 'Vijayawargiya Wants Revenge From Scindia'

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh by-elections, turmoil seems to have hit the BJP as senior MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, on Saturday, opened on the tussle between BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayawargiya and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Shekhawat claimed that Vijaywargiya, who has been made election in-charge for 5 seats where Scindia's loyalists are contesting, will ensure their defeat. He added that if the party does not heed his warning, then the 3-month old government will face a big loss.

Speaking to Republic TV, he said, "Vijaywargiya has taken in charge of those 5 seats where Jyotiraditya Scindia's candidates are contesting. He wants to take revenge from Jyotiraditya Scindia because he has lost Madhya Pradesh Council (MPC) election thrice to him. He wants to ensure that they lose and he has never worried about the party".

He added, "I have said this to people in the high forum in the party. If this is not heeded on time, Kailash Vijaywargiya will take us towards a big loss. He has also driven out Usha Thakur and others from Indore so that his own son - Akash gets established in Indore".

Madhya Pradesh by-elections

After the fall of the Congress government, Shivraj Chouhan took oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the at Raj Bhavan for the fourth time on March 23. Bypolls in 24 seats were necessitated due to the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs and the demise of two more MLAs. While dates for by-polls have not been announced due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Chouhan recently held a party meeting which was attended by Kailash Vijaywargiya, state unit chief VD Sharma and state organization secretary Suhash Bhagat, as per PTI.

MP political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. The biggest jolt occurred when former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP.

