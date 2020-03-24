Coronavirus Outbreak Forces Rajya Sabha Polls To Be Deferred; ECI's Statement Here

In a massive decision, the Election Commission of India has decided to defer the Rajya Sabha polls that were to be held on March 26 on account of the Coronavirus scare in the country. On Monday, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had called a meeting of leaders of various parties to take a call on the continuation of the Budget Session in view of the coronavirus outbreak soon after which the house was adjourned.

Now, in the latest update, the ECI has decided to postpone the polls amidst the widespread lockdown in the country due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The ECI is yet to schedule the new date.

The Election Commission had declared polls to 55 Rajya Sabha seats in February. Out of which the term of the 18 Rajya Sabha MPs ends on April 2.

COVID-19 cases rise in India

In India, over 500 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported, with 37 people having been cured and 9 having died from it. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases of about 97. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties related to COVID 19.

