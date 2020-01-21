Delhi Assembly Election: BJP Candidate Tajinder Bagga Fielded From Hari Nagar

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections on February 8, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released another list of 10 candidates. In the list, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga will contest from Hari Nagar constituency.

Also, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) Delhi state president, Sunil Yadav, is BJP's candidate from the prestigious New Delhi seat against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Romesh Sabharwal against Kejriwal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases another list of 10 candidates for the #DelhiElections2020. Tajinder Pal Bagga to contest from Hari Nagar constituency. pic.twitter.com/I61TvNuBzu — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

In an important announcement on Monday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari revealed that there would be no tie-up with its NDA allies SAD and JJP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. On January 17, BJP released the first list of 57 candidates. Tiwari stated that a total of three of the remaining 13 seats would be contested by allies. While JDU will contest on 2 seats, the Ram Vilas Paswan-led LJP will field its candidate from one constituency.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday announced the first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming election. AAP rebel Kapil Mishra has been given the ticket to contest from the Model Town constituency. On the other hand, party spokesperson Sardar RP Singh will contest the polls from the Rajendra Nagar seat. Rohini MLA and senior BJP leader Vijendra Gupta have been re-nominated by the party. Tiwari stated that the first list comprised of 11 SC and 4 female candidates. The party's Central Election Committee met on Thursday to finalise the candidates.

Delhi Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, BJP has not named its chief ministerial candidate.

The Political Affairs Committee of the AAP approved all the 70 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly election; 46 sitting MLAs have been nominated by the party. On the other hand, 15 new candidates have been given tickets. The list features all the sitting ministers and also includes candidates such as Atishi and Raghav Chadha.

After an alliance in Bihar, Sonia Gandhi-led Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are ready to contest the upcoming Delhi assembly elections together. Out of the 70 seats in Delhi assembly, Congress has decided to give away four seats to their ally RJD. The candidates from RJD will contest on Burari, Kirari, Uttam Nagar and Palam seats.

