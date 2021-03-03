Delhi MCD Bypoll Results: AAP Wins 4 Of 5 Wards In BJP-run Body; CM Kejriwal On Cloud 9

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday won four wards in municipal corporation bypolls in the national capital whereas the Congress got the victory in one, news agency PTI quoted Election officials as saying. Voting was held in two wards -- Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh (North) -- in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and three wards -- Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Banger -- in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) last Sunday.

'People of Delhi are fed up with BJP'

Reacting to the party's performance, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people of Delhi and claimed that the public has been troubled by the 15-year BJP misrule in the MCD. In a tweet in Hindi, he said the people are now desperate to form the Aam Aadmi Party government in the MCD as well.

Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia said, "The people of Delhi have expressed their confidence in us. They are fed up with BJP and this election is an indication of that. In the 2022 Delhi municipal polls, BJP will be wiped out."

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrate after party's Sunita Mishra was declared the winner from Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North)



Sweets being distributed at AAP office where party leader and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is present pic.twitter.com/YPRbayOGim — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

Congress candidate Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad defeated AAP candidate Mohammad Ishraq Khan by 10,642 votes from Ward 041-E Chauhan Bangar. AAP's Dhirender Kumar won by 7043 votes from Ward 008-E Kalyanpuri. AAP's Vijay Kumar defeated BJP's Om Prakash by a margin of 4,986 votes in Trilokpuri. AAP's Sunita Mishra defeated Surbhi Jaju of the BJP in Shalimar Bagh ward by 2,705 votes. The seat was earlier held by the BJP. Ram Chander of the AAP defeated BJP candidate Rakesh Goyal by 2,985 votes in Rohini C ward.

More than 50% of votes were cast in the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28. Out of the five wards, four were held by the AAP while Shalimar Bagh North had a BJP councillor. According to the State Election Commission, around 2.42 lakh people were eligible to cast their votes in two wards under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three wards under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

The bypolls are being seen as the semifinal before the elections to all 272 MCD wards in early 2022. Polling was conducted at 327 polling stations while adhering to COVID-19 protocols and 26 candidates from BJP, Congress, AAP and other parties were in the fray.

(With agency inputs)