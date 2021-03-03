Cong's Anand Sharma Accuses BJP Of 'monumental Mismanagement Of Economy' Seeks Explanation

Former Union Minister and senior leader of Congress Anand Sharma has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of 'monumentally mismanaging the economy' as he demanded that the BJP must explain 'non-deliverance on promises it made on several aspects including relief to farmers before the saffron party heads into the assembly polls.

'BJP govt indifferent to the plight of farmers'

He pointed out that the "Government remains indifferent to the plight of farmers even as over 200 farmers have died." The mismanagement of the economy by the BJP has left several individuals in the country unemployed, while many small-scale businesses succumbed to the crunch in the Indian economy.

Its monumental mismanagement of the economy has led to mounting job losses & closure of small businesses leading to despondency among the youth of the nation. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) March 2, 2021

Sharma attacked the BJP a day after he slammed his own party members including senior member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary over forming an alliance with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the Left, in West Bengal.

Referring to the alliance, he had expressed disappointment and has said that such alliances with parties like the ISF are 'against the core ideology of Congress' to which Chowdhary had reacted stating 'It was an anti-communal alliance led by the Left in West Bengal, and that it did fetch the Congress 92 seats that will help them in the political battle against the BJP and ruling TMC in Bengal.'

Sharma is one of the 23 Congress leaders who have been demanding an overhaul of affairs in the Congress along with a change in the leadership. He and the other G23 leaders who are now being called 'dissenters' by other section of Congress leaders, gathered in Jammu recently where they alleged that the party is weakening. A statement by Ghulam Nabi Azad where he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, led to protests in the Valley on Tuesday.

The agitating party members demanded that the G23 leaders must be expelled from Congress and strict action must be initiated against them. With so much happening in the party itself, Congress leader Sharma has demanded a word by BJP on its flaws over non-deliverance, even as the party high-command is yet to make a statement on the recent developments.

