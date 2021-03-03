Karnataka Minister Vaccinated At Home: Show-cause Notice Issued To Haveri District RCH

The National Health Mission issued a show-cause notice to Haveri District RCH Dr. Jayanand after Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil took the COVID-19 vaccine at his residence on Tuesday. BC Patil received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at his residence in Hirekere, Haveri, thereby violating the prescribed protocol of getting the vaccine jabs only at hospitals. A show-cause notice was issued to the district's RCH, noting that as per the GoI's orders, the COVID-19 vaccine could only be administered at medical facilities or hospitals.

Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka Minister BC Patil defended his actions and asked what was wrong if he received the vaccine at home. going on to cite that his visit to the hospital would only waste other patients' time and hence he received the jab at home. The Minister's family reportedly claimed that he was unwell and hence called the health workers to his residence to administer the vaccine. The Union Health Ministry also issued its response on BC Patil's actions stating categorically that it was not allowed as per the protocol and sought a report from the state government.

This is not allowed in the protocol. We have asked for a report from the State government: Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary, on being asked about a Karnataka MLA receiving vaccine shot at his residence today pic.twitter.com/zUgkwnKGUb — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

Reacting to BC Patil's actions, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy remarked that 'anyone could do anything in this government', taking a dig at the BJP. Karnataka BJP leader Shobha Karandraje urged all eligible public representatives to visit the hospital to get the COVID-19 vaccine administered as it acted as a confidence booster for the people. Congress took a dig at BJP over BC Patil's actions and preached that the party should serve the public and be served by them.

50 lakh registrations for 2nd phase of vaccination

Earlieron Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry revealed that the CoWin portal had seen over 50 lakh registrations in a span of a day as the Centre kick-starts its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. While addressing a regular press brief, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan announced that more than 1.48 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered till 1 pm today. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses had been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people above 60 years of age.

"You can register for the vaccination using the Aarogya Setu app. After registration, you can schedule the appointment. After that, you will find a vacancy available for a family of 4 people at a time or for another day reservation it's just like a train reservation, an easy process. You can also change and reschedule your reservation for vaccination according to your plans. If you are not in the city and at some other place you want to vaccinate, can go register there also," RS Sharma, Chairman of Empowered Group shared.

