EC Seeks Report From Jharkhand Poll Authorities Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape In India' Remark

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday, December 16, has sought a factual report from the Jharkhand poll authorities over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark. Rahul Gandhi had made the comment while addressing an election rally in the state. According to reports, the EC is seeking a factual report after a few BJP leaders had approached the poll panel against Gandhi for using rape as a "tool to target political rivals" and demanded action against him. Further, official sources from the EC stated that action would be contemplated after receiving the report.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' comment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier on Thursday, December 12, had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' scheme had failed as it had become 'rape in India' while addressing a rally in election-bound Jharkhand. He had said, "Wherever you see in the nation, Narendra Modi had said Make in India. But now wherever you see, 'Make in India' is not happening, it is 'rape in India'." His comment comes days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. His comments have been made amid growing demand for hanging Nirbhaya's rape convicts and the horrific gangrape and murder of the 27-year old Hyderabad doctor.

Read: Uddhav Thackeray miffed with Rahul Gandhi for Savarkar jibe, will hold press meet: Sources

Read: Even as Cong backs Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar remark, here is what Indira Gandhi had to say

Another controversial remark

In an attempt to decry PM Modi for the crimes against women in the country, Rahul Gandhi labelled India as the 'rape capital' of the world. Addressing a public rally in Kerala's Wayanad, the senior Congress leader said that the global nations are questioning India's ability to protect women. The Congress leader also blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the increase in crimes against women while addressing a rally in Sulthan Bathery, Kerala. Listing the increasing violence against Dalits, minorities, and women, he said it was because PM Modi believes in violence.

Read: Rahul Gandhi says NRC & CAB are 'weapons of mass polarisation'; calls for "Satyagraha"

Read: The government has attacked kids and we will fight the government: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)