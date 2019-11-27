Former CM Of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy Takes A Jibe At BJP, Says 'you Reap What You Sow'

Just minutes after Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, a tweet from a former CM of the neighbouring state of Karnataka set the tone for the BJP versus the rest battle playing out in Karnataka as well. ‘Hope Maharashtra setback dawns wisdom on BJP to shed its LUST for power, the game of toppling govt and forcing unwanted elections. The popular adage 'reap what you sow' aptly applies to Fadnavis. He has harvested the bounty he has sown. (BSY will soon land himself in a similar situation). BJP which is after lust for power has paid a heavy price)’ read HD Kumaraswamy’s tweet in English.

He had also tweeted in Kannada about how the then Maharashtra government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, had played host to the rebel Congress and JDS legislators who were holed up in 5-star hotels in Mumbai for close to two months while the government in Karnataka was on its last leg. Efforts of Congress ‘troubleshooter’ DK Shivakumar to meet with the miffed MLAs too were foiled after the Mumbai police formed. A chain of protection around the hotel and prevented him from getting an audience with his party colleagues and friends.

As the political thriller in Maharashtra has been panning out for almost a month, it has found echoes in Karnataka as it faces the by-election which is a byproduct of a similar political drama that the state witness in July. As leaders of the Congress and JDS have been gloating over BJP losing power to regional parties with the Congress playing second fiddle, BJP leaders are reminding the country of how the coalition in Karnataka crumbled under the weight of egos and clash of ideology.

Congress Karnataka chief Dinesh Gundurao, speaking to the media a few days ago had alluded to the developments in Maharashtra and said, ‘There should be reasons for Shiv Sena that was in alliance with the BJP to come out and stand against them. Developments in Mumbai makes it clear that no one is able to tolerate BJPs behaviour. Today the issue is not only about ideological differences, but the dictatorial way in which the country is being governed and any voice of dissent against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah was not being tolerated’. The BJP has been emphasizing on stability, saying a full majority for BJP alone can provide the state with governance and to achieve the same, they need to cross the halfway mark of 112 in the state assembly. The other two parties have been underscoring BJP’S role in bringing down the coalition government by indulging in horse-trading, accentuating that the role of ‘Operation Kamala’ has become evident in all the disqualified MLAs now contesting as BJP candidates.

