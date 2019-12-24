Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Allies On 'decisive Win' In Jharkhand Elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated his party's allies in Jharkhand for their clean sweep in the state assembly elections. The alliance in Jharkhand was led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) with Hemant Soren as the face of the party in the election campaign. JMM-led 3-party alliance obtained a majority in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. The Wayanad MP took to the microblogging site Twitter to congratulate all party workers.

Read: Republic, Jan Ki Baat exit poll predict Jharkhand elections with 100% accuracy

झारखंड में हमारे गठबंधन की निर्णायक जीत पर कांग्रेस पार्टी और हमारे गठबंधन सहयोगियों, कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं को बधाई। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 23, 2019

"Congratulations to our allies, workers, and leaders for the decisive victory of our alliance in Jharkhand," said Gandhi in his tweet.The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on December 23 in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security. The state went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20.

Read: Jharkhand Assembly Poll Results: JMM-Cong-RJD set to form next govt, BJP concedes defeat

Morale booster for Congress

The victory of the JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand has come as a morale booster for opposition unity and for the grand old party seeking to become relevant again in Indian politics after suffering two successive defeats in general elections and being wiped out from most strongholds. Rahul Gandhi had rallied in five constituencies as part of the Congress campaign - Mahagama, Simdega, Ranchi, Rajmahal, Pakur, and Barkagaon. His rallies had stirred massive controversies due to his comments like 'India is rape capital of the world' as well as his play on Modi's 'Make in India' terming it 'Rape in India'.

The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP

Read: Jharkhand polls: Congress losing four of six seats which Rahul Gandhi campaigned for

Read: Rahul Gandhi urges students of India to stand together and fight the 'Modi-Shah' hate