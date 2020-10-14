Terrorists We're Eliminating In J&K Will Hide In Bihar If RJD Wins: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that if Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is elected to power in Bihar then terrorists will escape Kashmir and take shelter in the state. Speaking at a public gathering in Vaishali (Bihar), Rai said, "Terrorists whom we are eliminating from Kashmir will escape and take shelter in Bihar if RJD is elected to power in the state. We will not let this happen. I have been trusted by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister."

'We will not let this happen'

#WATCH | Terrorists will escape Kashmir and take shelter in Bihar if RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) is elected to power in the state: Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai at an election rally in Vaishali, Bihar #BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/pS91Mnrrx2 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

The Opposition has strongly criticised Nityanand Rai for his statement. According to media reports, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that such a statement by MoS Home can lead to "civil war" in the country. He said that by showing fear of Lalu family, they ruled for 15 years, but now the public is not going to give them a chance and that's such statements are made to collect votes by showing fear of terrorist. Another RJD leader Anwar Hussain has said that Tejashwi Yadav is talking about providing employment to the youth, while the BJP is working to spread hate.

READ | Sushant case becomes Bihar Poll issue, state minister says, 'people need answers'

READ | 'It's Political': Pradeep Bhandari's take on how Bihar equation squares as LJP-JDU tussle

Bihar Elections 2020

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, with the counting of votes to take place on November 10. In the 2015 Assembly polls, JDU, RJD, and Congress had fought the elections together under the Mahagathbandhan banner.

On the other hand, the BJP-led NDA had fought the elections with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and other allies. After the polls, however, a rift emerged between JDU and the RJD in 2017, leading to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapping ties and rejoining ties with the BJP-led NDA to retain power in Bihar.

READ | AIMIM to contest three seats in second phase of Bihar polls; Owaisi lists out candidates

READ | Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar seeks voters support to carry forward developmental work in Bihar

(With agency inputs)