In Bihar, Elderly Woman's 'If Not Modi, Then Who?' Viral Video Catches PM's Eye; Praised

Moved by a viral video of an elderly woman affirming her support to the NDA in the ongoing Bihar polls, PM Modi highlighted the senior citizen's full-fledged support to Nitish Kumar's 'double engine sarkar' and hailed her decision.

Speaking at an election rally at Chapra, PM Modi referred to a viral video in which an old woman was asked why she would vote for PM Modi. Her response was "Modi has given us drinking water, electricity, old-age pension, gas cylinder. What have you given?"

Hailing the woman's response, PM Modi said that he was impressed by the woman's immediate response and pointed out that she went on to list the reasons for her supporting the NDA.

'If not Modi, then who'

PM's scathing attack on RJD

PM Modi started his poll campaign in Bihar on October 23 and had launched a scathing attack on RJD and Lalu Yadav's family for 'looting' the people of the State. In his first rally, PM had declared that "lantern era has ended", in a jibe at the party symbol of the RJD. He claimed that rattled by their defeat in state polls in 2005, RJD joined the UPA at the Centre and blocked Nitish's policies by arm twisting the Congress. He said that Nitish has got only 3-4 years to work with BJP and to ensure development in Bihar.

Further, PM Modi in his second leg of campaigning said that the RJD possessed copyright on kidnapping and extortion and that their politics was based on lies, mistrust and spreading misleading facts. He asked the crowd what else they could expect from the 'Yuvraj of Jungle Raj', referring to Mahagatbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav.

Taking on Tejashwi, Rahul Gandhi and also adding a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, PM Modi said that the double-engined NDA government is committed to the development of Bihar and alleged that 'two Yuvarajs' are fighting to save their thrones. Further recounting the fate of Congress in UP, PM Modi said, “NDA defeated ‘double-double Yuvraj’ in UP polls; the ‘double-double Yuvraj’ will meet the same fate in Bihar.” PM Modi exuded confidence in BJP's victory and said that the high turnout in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls proved all political pundits wrong.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26 per cent. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

