In Bihar, Tejashwi Responds To PM Modi's 'Yuvraj Of Jungle Raj' Attack With '11 Questions'

Ahead of PM Modi's campaign on Sunday for the second phase of the Bihar elections, Mahagatbandhan CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at the 'double-engine' NDA government in the state and demanded answers from PM Modi for questions related to the betterment and development of Bihar.

Citing a NITI Aayog report that ranked Bihar low in terms of standards of education and health & wellness, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav posed 11 questions to PM Modi, demanding answers for various issues in the state including education, health, employment, migrant labourers and more.

'The Yuvraj of Jungle Raj' also demanded to know why PM Modi-led NDA had not fulfilled their promise made in 2014 to give special status to the state of Bihar while also demanding to know how much of the Rs 1,65,000 crore special package announced in 2015 was used for developmental purposes in the state.

Tejashwi's 11 questions for PM Modi

PM's scathing attack on RJD

PM Modi started his poll campaign in Bihar on October 23 and had launched a scathing attack on RJD and Lalu Yadav's family for 'looting' the people of the State. In his first rally, PM had declared that "lantern era has ended", in a jibe at the party symbol of the RJD. He claimed that rattled by their defeat in state polls in 2005, RJD joined the UPA at the Centre and blocked Nitish's policies by arm twisting the Congress. He said that Nitish has got only 3-4 years to work with BJP and to ensure development in Bihar.

Further, PM Modi in his second leg of campaigning said that the RJD possessed copyright on kidnapping and extortion and that their politics was based on lies, mistrust and spreading misleading facts. He asked the crowd what else they could expect from the 'Yuvraj of Jungle Raj', referring to Mahagatbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav.

NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar has also made several 'personal attacks' on Lalu Yadav and his family. He has criticised Lalu for placing his wife Rabri Devi on CM's seat in 1997 when he was arrested in the Fodder Scam case. In an open challenge to Tejashwi Yadav, CM Nitish told him to ask his mother and father (Rabri and Lalu), about the condition of women and law and order under RJD's reign.

Bihar assembly elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26 per cent. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

