Jharkhand Polls: RJD Slams BJP After Party Rejects Trends & Claims Victory

The counting of votes in Jharkhand is underway and the poll trends at the time of publishing show that BJP is failing to win a second term in the state. The incumbent chief minister of the state Raghubar Das on Monday stated that the party is confident of winning and forming the next government. Taking a dig at Raghubas Das and the party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) tweeted that the BJP has "no shame" as it can clearly see a mandate which is not in their favour but still they are claiming a victory.

कहा जाता है- चोर चोरी से जाए, सीनाजोरी से ना जाए!



पर बार बार लोकतंत्र को लज्जित करने वाली भाजपा में शर्म नहीं है!#JharkhandElectionResults में स्पष्ट जनादेश देखने के बाद भी भाजपाई कह रहे हैं सरकार भाजपा की बनेगी!



भ्रष्ट आचरण में भाजपा का कोई सानी नहीं! — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) December 23, 2019

CM Raghubar Das currently trailing

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which had failed to win even a single seat in Jharkhand in 2014, was leading in five out of seven seats that it contested in the current assembly elections, as per trends till 11:30 am. According to early trends, the party is leading in Deoghar, Godda, Kodarma, Chattarpur, and Chatra. RJD is in alliance with the JMM and Congress and their alliance is leading in 42 out of the 81 seats. Incumbent CM Raghubar Das is trailing by 2,604 votes after the fifth round of counting in the Jamshedpur East assembly seat in Jharkhand. Independent candidate Saryu Rai has bagged 19,183 votes while Raghubar has got 16,579 votes, so far.

READ | Jharkhand Elections: CM Raghubar Das claims 'BJP will form next govt', dismisses trends

READ | Jharkhand Assembly Election: 'Not bound to any party, alliance,' says BJP rebel Saryu Rai

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The state saw a six-way battle in five phases with the ruling BJP and opposition Congress battling it out, with the smaller regional parties like AJSU Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and RJD trying to play a major part in the elections. As per the Exit Polls conducted on Saturday, Pradeep Bhandari's Jan ki Baat predicted that the BJP would fail to cross the halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly. The Congress-JMM-RJD (UPA) alliance was predicted to win over the incumbent BJP government.

The last Jharkhand state polls in 2014 BJP swept the elections after the first Modi wave winning 37 seats. Along with an alliance with AJSU and some defected JVM MLAs, the BJP successfully formed the government ushering Jharkhand's first non-tribal CM. The JMM which had held the government in the state managed to win only 19 seats, while the Congress was left with only 6 seats.

READ | Jharkhand Assembly Election: Cong-JMM alliance dials smaller parties for govt formation

READ | Jharkhand Assembly Poll Results: JMM+ leads; BJP in talks with JVM's Babulal Marandi