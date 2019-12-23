Jharkhand: BJP Won 25, AJSU Won 2, Together They Could’ve Won 44. Here Are The Numbers

The victory of the JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand has come as a morale booster for opposition unity and for the grand old party seeking to become relevant again in Indian politics after suffering two successive defeats in general elections. The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on December 23 in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security. The state went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20. As per the information from the Election Commission, JMM-led 3-party alliance obtained majority in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly by winning 47 seats.

Biggest Lesson for BJP

In Nala, JMM managed to win 61356 votes, the BJP managed to win 57836 votes and the AJSU managed to win 21394 seats. If the allies had fought together, they would have managed to defeat JMM.

In Jama, JMM managed to win 60925 votes, the BJP won 58499 votes and the AJSU managed to win 3351 votes. If the allies had fought together, they could have won the seat from JMM.

In Jarmundi, Congress managed to win 48059 votes, the BJP managed to win 46763 votes and the JDU and JP managed to win 611 and 1707 votes respectively. If the allies had fought together, they could have won the seat from JMM.

In Madhupur, JMM managed to win 87624 votes, the BJP won 64883 votes and the AJSU managed to win 45453 votes. If they would have fought together, they could have defeated the JMM.

In Barkagaon, the Congress has managed to win 98735 votes, the BJP managed to win 31683 votes and the AJSU won 67224 votes. If the allies had fought together, they could have defeated the JMM.

In Ramgarh, the Congress managed to win 98902 votes, the BJP managed to win 31614 votes and the AJSU won 70538 votes. If the allies had fought together, they would have managed to defeat JMM.

In Gandey, the JMM managed to win 65023 votes, the BJP managed to win 56168 votes and the AJSU managed to win 15361 votes. If the allies had fought together, they would have easily defeated the JMM.

In Dumri, the JMM managed to win 71128 votes, the BJP managed to win 36013 votes and the AJSU managed to win 36840 votes. If the allies had fought together, they could have defeated JMM.

In Bermo, the Congress managed to win 88945 votes, the BJP managed to win 63773 votes and the AJSU managed to win 16546 votes. If the allies had fought together, they could have given JMM a fight.

In Ghatsila, the JMM managed to win 63531 votes, the BJP managed to win 56807 votes and the AJSU managed to win 31910 votes. If the allies had fought together, they could have easily defeated the JMM.

In Jugsalai, the JMM managed to win 88335 votes. the BJP managed to win 66647 votes and the AJSU won 46779 votes. If the allies had fought together, they would have defeated the JMM.

In Jamshedpur East, the BJP managed to win 57694 votes and the BJP rebel Saryu Rai managed to win 73437 votes. If the BJP would have given a ticket to Saryu Rai, it would have been a cakewalk for them.

In Ichagarh, the JMM managed to win 57546 votes, the BJP managed to win 38485 votes and the AJSU managed to win 38836 votes. If the allies had fought together, they would have defeated JMM.

In Saraikella, the JMM won 111554 votes, the BJP managed to win 95887 votes and the AJSU and JDU managed to win 9956 and 1723 votes respectively. If the allies had fought together, they could have given JMM a fight.

In Jagannathpur, the Congress had managed to win 32499 votes, the BJP had managed to win 16420 votes and the AJSU had managed to win 14222 votes. If the allies had fought together, they would have given a tough fight to Congress.

In Manoharpur, the JMM had managed to win 50945 votes, the BJP managed to win 34926 votes and the AJSU managed to win 13468 votes. If the allies had fought together, they could have given a tough fight to JMM.

In Chakradharpur, the JMM managed to win 43832 votes, the BJP managed to win 31598 votes and the AJSU managed to win 17232 votes. If the allies had fought together, the BJP could have won.

In Khijri, the Congress managed to win 83829 votes, the BJP managed to win 78360 votes and the AJSU managed to win 29091 votes. If the allies had fought together, they would have easily defeated the Congress.

In Sindega, the Congress managed to win 60651 votes, the BJP managed to win 60366 votes and the JDU managed to win 961 seats. If the allies had fought together, they could have won.

In Lohardaga, the Congress managed to win 74320 votes, the BJP managed to win 44078 votes and the AJSU managed to win 39916 votes. If the allies had fought together, they would have easily defeated Congress.

In Borio, JMM managed to win 76962 votes, the BJP managed 59441 votes and the AJSU managed 8955 votes. If the allies had fought together, they could have given JMM a close fight.

In Pakur, Congress won 127868 votes, the BJP managed to win 63009 votes and the AJSU managed to win 39444 votes. If the allies had fought together, they could have given Congress a close fight.

