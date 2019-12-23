AAP's Manish Sisodia Takes A Dig At BJP Over Jharkhand Assembly Polls Results

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Monday took a dig at BJP after the trends of results of Jharkhand Assembly elections showed that JMM-Congress-RJD alliance was assured of victory. "People of Jharkhand have given the mandate. People have also ordered that President of India should not be disturbed early in the morning at 5 am to form the government. Also, the Governor should not discretely carry out the task of administering an oath," Sisodia said in a tweet.

He was referring to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administering the oath of office to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister early in the morning on November 23 after President's Rule was revoked in the state. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. Fadnavis subsequently resigned due to lack of a majority. Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which were in talks to form a non-BJP government, had slammed the Governor's move. The three parties later formed the government.

BJP accepts defeat

The BJP, which has been in power in Jharkhand for the past five years, has said that it accepts the mandate of people of the state. Staring at a big defeat to his re-election bid, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that he welcomes the results that are coming but will clear the future course of action once the final tally is out. Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, a visibly downhearted Das said, "I served the best I can to serve the people of Jharkhand in the last five years. Our government tried to deliver development to the state... I welcome the results that are coming but I will make a statement once the final results are out."

Recent poll update

Recent Election Commission trends show BJP is leading in 25 seats. Meanwhile, JMM is leading in 47 seats. On the other hand, the JVM has three seats, while the AJSU has two seats. The halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly is 40 seats.

