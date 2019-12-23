Jharkhand: Congress Leader RPN Singh Asserts That Hemant Soren Will Be The Next CM

Congress leader RPN Singh, on Monday, December 23, said that if Congress’ alliance with RJD and JMM gets a majority in the state, JMM chief Hemant Soren will become the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand. As per media reports, the party cadre credits the leader RPN Singh to be the man behind the revival of Congress in Jharkhand. Singh asserted that Hemant Soren was promised the Chief Ministership before the formation of JMM-RJD-Congress alliance in the state. RPN Singh also stressed that the nationwide protests opposing NRC and CAA also affected the election results in the last two phases.

RPN Singh on Hemant Soren

R.P.N. Singh, Congress in-charge Jharkhand told the media, “There is no doubt about it. Hemant Soren will be the CM. We have assured him (Soren) even before we forged the alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP’s CM Yogi tried to raise the temperature (of the polls) by taking their campaign at a new low. It would be interesting to see what is the final outcome of seats where polls were held in the last two-phase.”

When asked if the alliance will seek the support of other parties like JVM of Babu Lal Marandi or AJSU of Sudesh Mahto, RPN Singh said, “But whatever is the outcome, even if we form a government on our own, we will seek the support of other parties (except for BJP)”. This comes after Congress formed a post-poll coalition with Hindutva following Shiv Sena and NCP to form Maha Vikas Aghadi’s government in Maharashtra. Speaking about the message that the current trends of result send to the people of Jharkhand, RPN Singh said that the message is loud and clear that BJP is not bothered about growing unemployment, farmers distress and a countrywide economic slowdown.

RPN Singh on PM Modi's acknowledgement of issues

RPN Singh, who is originally an MP from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh also said, “The Prime Minister never acknowledges there is an economic slowdown. The BJP as a party does not talk about corruption or related issues. I think these are the issues the BJP has to take note of or else they will continue to lose.”

(With Agency Inputs)

