Jharkhand Polls: Cong Leader Rajesh Thakur Claims Party Will Form A Strong Government

With the Jharkhand Assembly election results trend showing JMM+alliance moving close to victory in Jharkhand, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur on December 23 stated that they will form a strong government in the state.

"BJP is leading on just 28 seats while those people who contested against it are leading on 53 seats. More people have voted against the government. The government that is going to be formed will be a majority and a strong government. Our alliance is capable of forming the government alone. But still, those who are winning against the government...it is their moral responsibility and our moral responsibility as well that we take them together," he stated while addressing the media.

The Congress leader also took a jibe at BJP and said that the people have understood that they (BJP) use the name of Lord Ram only for political purposes.

Adding to his statement further, the Congress leader spoke about how they do not believe in creating hype but the party will celebrate with people once they receive a "clear-cut" mandate. When asked about the "Ghar-Ghar Raghubar" slogan, Rajesh Thakur slammed the ruling government of the state and said, "all this fraud doesn't work for too many days. You can come to power once or twice by raining "jumlas" but not every time."

He also emphasized on how the people of Jharkhand have voted against the government, the Congress leader said, "Somewhere, people have slapped the jumla as well and they said that politics can't be done just on the basis of jumlas."

Jharkhand Assembly elections

According to the Election Commission trends at the time of publishing, BJP is leading in 31 seats, JMM+ alliance leading in 39 seats, JVM on 3 seats, and AJSU on 4 seats. The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their candidates against their saffron ally. While there is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP. The incumbent party faces a tough fight in the following key constituencies - Jamshedpur East, Chakradharpur, Litipara, Baghmara, and Jharia. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi have all campaigned actively throughout the state in all five phases.

(With inputs from ANI)