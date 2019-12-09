JP Nadda On Karnataka By-polls: 'People Have Rejected The Selfish And Corrupt'

BJP's National Working President JP Nadda on Monday thanked the people of Karnataka for trusting BJP after the party emerged victorious in the state Assembly by-polls.Nadda stated that by giving a clear mandate, citizens of Karnataka have rejected the 'selfish' and 'corrupt' people.

The BJP leader took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, ''The sweeping victory of the BJP in the Karnataka polls is a result of peoples faith in the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies of the party. The people of the state have more strongly reflected their faith in the BJP government."

'People have rejected the selfish and the corrupt'- JP Nadda

In another tweet, BJP's interim President wrote, "By giving a clear mandate to the BJP, the people of the state have rejected the selfish and corrupt people. The people had given the mandate to BJP in the Assembly elections as well and even in the by-elections today."

भाजपा को स्पष्ट जनादेश देकर प्रदेश की जनता ने स्वार्थी और भ्रष्टाचारियों को सिरे से खारिज कर दिया है। जनता ने विधानसभा चुनावों में भी जनादेश भाजपा को ही दिया था और आज उप-चुनावों में भी कर्नाटक की जनता ने उस पर पक्की मोहर लगा दी है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 9, 2019

The BJP leader also congratulated the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa and BJP's State President Nalinkumar Kateel for the massive victory in the by-polls.

The BJP on December 9 had a massive victory in the Karnataka by-elections, winning 12 out of the 15 Assembly seats. Meanwhile, the Congress party managed to win two seats and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) failed to open its account in the state assembly by-polls. With December 9's by-poll results, the BJP now has 117 MLAs and 222 legislators in the state Assembly. The four-month-old Yediyurappa government now has a majority in the 224-member House, getting to the magic number of 112. The Congress now has 68 MLAs while JD-S has 34 legislators in the House.

(With inputs from ANI)