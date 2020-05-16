K'taka To Set Up Administrative Council At Gram Panchayats, Defers Elections Amid COVID

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus battle in the country, the Panchayat elections in Karnataka will be postponed for six months, however, administrative councils will be formed at every Gram Panchayat as the terms of most are ending by June-July. The administrative councils will be formed at all Gram Panchayat under 'Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act 1993', Karnataka Panchayat Raj Minister, KS Eshwarappa informed.

READ | 20 Dubai returnees test COVID-19 positive in 2 Karnataka districts

"But, we will not leave the administrative body empty. We will form administrative councils at every Gram Panchayat under Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act 1993," the Panchayat Raj Minister asserted while addressing the media on Friday.

READ | COVID-19 tally breaches 1,000 mark in Karnataka with 45 new cases

The Panchayat Raj Minister further said that the state will not conduct any panchayat election in view of the Coronavirus situation.

"We have 6,012 Gram Panchayats in the state. Except few, all Gram Panchayats' term will end by June-July. Due to COVID-19, we will not conduct elections and postpone them for six months," the Panchayat Raj Minister, KS Eshwarappa said.

READ | Lockdown flouted in Karnataka's Ramanagara as hundreds attend religious fair, watch

Coronavirus situation in Karnataka

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare data on Saturday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka stood at 1,056, including 36 deaths being reported due to the disease.480 people have, however, been cured and discharged in the state so far.

READ | Karnataka Cong MLC requests CM to allow devotees to offer prayers in Masjids during Ramzan

(With inputs from agency)