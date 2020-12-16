Kerala Local Body Election Eesults 2021 LIVE Updates: LDF Clear Edge Over UDF; BJP Inroads

Update:

Jose K Mani: UDF LOSS IS LDF GAIN

Jose K Mani, son of late leader KM Mani who was a long time ally of the Congress led UDF had jumped ship to LDF before the local body elections.

This seems to have helped the LDF in central Christian belt of Kerala.

LDF, for the first time, was able to seize 14 wards from the UDF through the new alliance

Update: BJP has sprung a surprise win in Pandalam muncipality with a win of 17 seats. Pandalam, pushing down LDF with 7 seats and UDF with 5 seats.

The muncipality, ruled by LDF has been snatched away by the BJP.

The Sabarimala issue is considered to be the reason behind the loss of LDF here

Update: UDF has been defeated in wards of KPCC President Mulapally Ramachandran and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Meanwhile, Twenty-20 movement which for the first time tested its chance outside Kizhakkambalam grama panchayat has won in 4 seats.

Update: BJP state president K Surendran's brother K Bhaskaran defeated at Ulliyeri panchayat in Kozhikode

For the first time, BJP opens its account in Kannur Muncipal Corporation.

MAVELIKKARA Muncipality the three parties win 9 seats each with a hung. The 9-9-9 win for each party is being witnessed for the first time.

Update: LDF candidate where the CPIM state office known as AKG centre is located has lost. Along the same lines, the candidate who contested from where BJP state office at Thycaud is located has also lost.

Update: Karat Faisal who was embroiled in the gold smuggling controversy was denied a seat by the LDF. However, he has won at Koduvally with his opposing candidate of LDF winning mere 9 votes.

The Kerala Local Body election trends show that the CPI-M led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has been able to maintain a significant lead. As the counting of the votes continues, for the 941 gram panchayats, the LDF has won 558 with Congress-led UDF trailing with 519 seats.

BJP making inroads in Kerala

BJP has fared better than the 2015 local body elections with the saffron party winning 93 seats so far. The BJP has achieved a surprise win in a municipality like Ottapalam in Palakkad as it was considered a stronghold of the LDF. The party won 9 seats leading to a hung municipality in Ottapalam.

In South Kerala, the BJP has doubled its win in Varkala municipality in Thiruvananthapuram — another place where BJP has never secured a win in the history of the state. Thiruvananthapuram former Mayor from the LDF, K Sreekumar faced defeat at the hands of BJP candidate Biju Kumar. Kozhikode Corporation Mayor candidate from the NDA Padmakumari also defeated veteran Congress leader N Venugopal, who was UDF mayor candidate.

The BJP lead NDA has so far won 127 seats in gram panchayat and 211 seats in the municipality. It has also won 14 seats across 6 corporations across the state. The saffron surge is expected to rise further in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Palakkad Municipality and Corporation and Thrissur.

