EC Revokes Ex-CM Kamal Nath's 'star Campaigner' Status Over 'item' Jibe & Other Violations

After pulling up ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath for repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct, the Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday, revoked his 'star campaigner' status. The EC stated that if any campaign is done by Kamal Nath from now onwards, the entire expenditure will be borne by the candidate in whose constituency campaign is being undertaken. The State assembly's 28 seats will go to by-polls on November 3 and counting on November 10.

EC revokes Kamal Nath's 'star campaigner'

If any campaign is done by Kamal Nath from now onwards, the entire expenditure will be borne by the candidate in whose constituency campaign is being undertaken, says Election Commission. https://t.co/M0N1tcfoV7 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

On Monday, the EC y ruled that Kamal Nath had violated its advisory by describing BJP's Imarti Devi as "item". Dated April 29, 2019, the advisory read, "political parties and candidates to refrain from any deeds/actions/utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women". Moreover, it advised him to not use any such word or statement while making public utterances during the period of the Model Code of Conduct.

Apart from this case, Kamal Nath also faces FIRs in Gwalior, Datia fro violating COVID-19 SOPs in a rally. The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Gwalior bench ordered an FIR against Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Nath for violation, restraining district magistrates from permitting physical campaigning unless it was proved that conducting virtual election campaign was not possible and the Election Commission approved it in writing. The BJP has moved the SC, challenging this order.

Last Sunday, Nath referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item', while addressing a rally in Dabra. Backing the Congress candidate - Suresh Raje, he contrasted Raje's 'simple' nature to Imarti Devi's 'flipping' to BJP. He jokingly told the people, 'you should have warned me of her nature'. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Singh stirred another controversy, calling Imarti Devi as 'Jalebi Devi' - referring to the famous sweetmeat.

"Our candidate Suresh Raje is simple. He is not like that (Imarti Devi). You know her better, you should have warned me. What an item (example) she was. So vote for Suresh Raje to keep Chambal & Gwalior futures secure," he said. Raje faces Imarti Devi for the constituency seat in Dabra.

Taking action against Madhya Pradesh ex-CM Kamal Nath, BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Nath for his 'item' remark against the state's Minister of Women and Child Development Imarti Devi. CM Shivraj Chouhan held a 2-hour silent protest at Bhopal on Monday morning while several BJP workers burnt effigies of Kamal Nath. While ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has rebuked Nath for his jibe, the ex-MP CM has contended that the context of his 'item' jibe was completely misunderstood. Alleging that the complaint was an "election driven narrative" of BJP, he stated that there was no ill will and malice in his speech.

