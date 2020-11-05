'Nitish Kumar Has Worn Out': Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On CM's 'last Election' Announcement

Reacting to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's announcement that this is his last election, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday contended that the former had worn out. Contending that Kumar is taking retirement from politics, the Mahagatbandhan's CM face attributed this decision to the reality on the ground. RJD's ally Congress also took a swipe at the ruling NDA alliance in Bihar.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala claimed that the Bihar CM conceded defeat before the third phase of the Bihar polls. Moreover, he alleged that Kumar and Modi had caused more harm to the state than anyone in the past. Taunting the JD(U) president further, Surjewala suggested that Kumar can share his "good experiences" with the Mahagatbandhan's Chief Minister.

We have been saying this for long that Nitish Kumar ji has worn out and he is not able to manage Bihar. Now on the last day of election campaign, he has announced that he is taking retirement from politics, maybe he has understood the ground realities: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav https://t.co/RkEzpcZrSK pic.twitter.com/sLdf0mZ2vh — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

In an election rally, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "Know this. Today is the last day of the election campaign. The election is the day after tomorrow. And this is my last election. All's well that end's well. Raise your hands and tell me that you will vote for the candidate. Thank you very much."

Nitish had ruled out retirement from public life

Incidentally, Nitish Kumar had ruled out the possibility of retiring from public life in the near future in an exclusive interview with Republic TV. While conceding that he won't stay in public life permanently, Kumar ruled out any plans of retirement in the near future. He vowed to continue serving the people until they want him to do so. The Bihar CM stressed that he had no choice in this matter.

"Does anyone stay permanently? It is certain for anyone who is born that he will go one day. This is impossible. I will serve the people till they desire. I have no choice," Nitish Kumar said.

Bihar Assembly election

The voting for the final phase of the Bihar election will take place on November 7. 7 lakh hand sanitizers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields, and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for the election. To observe the COVID-19 prevention norms, each polling booth has less than 1000 voters. To decongest polling stations further, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people are being able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

