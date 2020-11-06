Pappu Yadav Terms Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'last Election' Remark As 'emotional Blackmail'

Terming Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark as 'emotional blackmail', Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav on Friday, asked why 'such a coward wanted to become the CM again'. Lashing out at JDU's ally BJP, Yadav said that Nitish Kumar should retire from state politics and join the Centre. Yadav has tied up with Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party to form the 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA). The last phase of elections will be held on November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.

Bihar polls: Pappu Yadav teams with Chandra Shekhar Azad to take on NDA and Gathbandhan

Pappu Yadav: 'emotional blackmail'

This is just emotional blackmail. Why does such a coward, weak & helpless person want to become CM again? He should retire from Bihar politics & join Centre's politics. BJP has scripted this all: Jan Adhikar Party's Pappu Yadav on Nitish Kumar's 'This is my last election' remark pic.twitter.com/L0eoxuDBtn — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

After Congress leaders, Pappu Yadav suffers the fate of stage collapse amid rally

CM Nitish: "My last election"

On Thursday, dropping a bombshell ahead of the Bihar polls, CM Nitish Kumar said that this will be the last election he will be contesting. While addressing a rally in Purnia district, the 69-year-old CM, said that he was grateful for the opportunity given to serve the people till now. The Mahagathbandhan's CM face - Tejashwi Yadav has often termed Nitish as 'tired' stoking retirement rumours. JDU MP Harivansh clarified that Kumar was only retiring from politics, not from politics.

"It is the duty of all women, men and young people to vote for JDU's Leshi Singh. Understand, today is the campaign's last day and voting is on the day after tomorrow. And this is my last election. If the ending is good, everything is good," said CM Nitish Kumar.

Reacting to Nitish Kumar's comment, RJD leader Tejashwi said, "We have been saying this for a long that Nitish Kumar Ji has worn out and he is not able to manage Bihar. Now on the last day of the election campaign, he has announced that he is taking retirement from politics. Maybe he has understood the ground realities". Meanwhile, LJP chief Chirag Paswan said Nitish Kumar will still be 'jailed' if found guilty, inspite of 'retiring from elections'.

Chirag Paswan repeats 'Will still send Nitish to jail' after CM announces his 'last polls'

Bihar Phase 2 polls

The incumbent CM Nitish Kumar banks on his 15-year consecutive term, eyeing another term - as seven constituencies of Nalanda district, to which he belongs goes to polls and also seven of his cabinet ministers too are up for re-election. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav - who eyes his maiden term - stepping out of his father Lalu Yadav's shadow, is up for re-election from Raghopur, as is his brother Tej Pratap - who is contesting from Hasanpur. Paswan - who is still reeling from his father Ram Vilas Paswan's untimely death - has taken a bizarre pro-BJP, anti-Nitish stance, and has contested the maximum number of party candidates in phase two. Voting was held peacefully in 94 seats with a record voter turnout at 53.51%

