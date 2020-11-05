Chirag Paswan Repeats 'Will Still Send Nitish To Jail' After CM Announces His 'last Polls'

Reiterating his bizarre claim, LJP chief Chirag Paswan, on Thursday, said Nitish Kumar will still be 'jailed' if found guilty, inspite of 'retiring from elections'. Paswan condemned Nitish Kumar's 'last election' announcement, claiming that it was like a 'leader running away from battlefield'. Paswan also said that he will ensure that the 69-year-old CM is investigated for 'corruption', if voted to power. The last phase of elections will be held on November 7 and the campaign for it ending today. The results will be announced on November 10.

Arnab Goswami Arrested LIVE Updates: Bombay HC to hear both sides at 3 PM tomorrow

Chirag Paswan: "Will still go to jail"

If a leader runs away from the battlefield what will his people do? If he thinks that with this he will be able to escape a corruption investigation, then I won't let it happen. If he's found guilty, he will have to go to jail: Chirag Paswan, LJP chief#BiharElections2020 https://t.co/rikNbb2AhC pic.twitter.com/3Oe1iBXG0y — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

On 25 October, Paswan vowed that he will send 'corrupt' CM and his officials for alleged corruption in Kumar's 'Saath Nischay' scheme. Terming Nitish Kumar as corrupt, anti-youth, and destroying Bihar, Paswan said if elected to power he will investigate into the 'corruption' and send Nitish and his officials to jail, if proven guilty. Paswan, who split from the NDA, is contesting separately, citing 'ideological differences with JDU'.

NDA ally Jitan Ram Manjhi laments 'Bihar needs Nitish' as CM announces his 'last election'

CM Nitish: "My last election"

Earlier in the day, CM Nitish Kumar said that this will be the last election he will be contesting. While addressing a rally in Purnia district, the 69-year-old CM, said that he was grateful for the opportunity given to serve the people till now. The Mahagathbandhan's CM face - Tejashwi Yadav has often termed Nitish as 'tired' stoking retirement rumours. JDU MP Harivansh clarified that Kumar was only retiring from politics, not from politics.

"It is the duty of all women, men and young people to vote for JDU's Leshi Singh. Understand, today is the campaign's last day and voting is on the day after tomorrow. And this is my last election. If the ending is good, everything is good," said CM Nitish Kumar.

Reacting to Nitish Kumar's comment, RJD leader Tejashwi said, "We have been saying this for a long that Nitish Kumar Ji has worn out and he is not able to manage Bihar. Now on the last day of the election campaign, he has announced that he is taking retirement from politics. Maybe he has understood the ground realities".

'Will send Bihar CM Nitish to jail': LJP's Chirag Paswan makes dramatic pronouncement

Bihar Phase 2 polls

The incumbent CM Nitish Kumar banks on his 15-year consecutive term, eyeing another term - as seven constituencies of Nalanda district, to which he belongs goes to polls and also seven of his cabinet ministers too are up for re-election. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav - who eyes his maiden term - stepping out of his father Lalu Yadav's shadow, is up for re-election from Raghopur, as is his brother Tej Pratap - who is contesting from Hasanpur. Paswan - who is still reeling from his father Ram Vilas Paswan's untimely death - has taken a bizarre pro-BJP, anti-Nitish stance, and has contested the maximum number of party candidates in phase two. Voting was held peacefully in 94 seats with a record voter turnout at 53.51%

Nitish Kumar makes big announcement on last day of campaign, says "It's my last election"