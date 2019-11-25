Jharkhand Assembly Elections: PM Modi To Address 2 Rallies On Monday

Ahead of the assembly elections in Jharkhand, PM Modi is scheduled to address two rallies in the state on Monday. This comes as the Election Commission of India has scheduled the elections in the State to be held in five phases. PM Modi is set to address the public in two places at Jharkhand, which includes, Daltonganj and Gumla. The official handle of BJP Jharkhand took to Twitter and informed that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji will be addressing a huge public rally in Jharkhand. Date - 25 November 2019. Public meeting - 1, place - Daltonganj, time - 11:35 am. Public meeting - 2, Place - Gumla, Time - 1:20 pm. The address can be followed live on Twitter and Facebook page of BJP Jharkhand”.

CM Raghubar Das on PM Modi’s visit

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who is seeking a second term tweeted: "In 2014, you gave immense love to Modi Ji. In 2019, you gave immense affection and blessings to Modi Ji. Modi Ji worked day and night for the development of Jharkhand. Modi Ji is coming to the holy land of Palamu. When Modi Ji is with Jharkhand then why think about someone else."

2014 में आपने मोदी जी को बेशुमार प्यार दिया



2019 में आपने मोदी जी को अपार स्नेह, आशीर्वाद दिया



मोदी जी ने झारखण्ड के विकास के लिए दिन-रात काम किया



पलामू की पावन धरती पर मोदी जी का आगमन हो रहा है



जब झारखण्ड के साथ हैं मोदी जी तो किसी और के बारे में क्या सोचना#AbkiBaar65Paar pic.twitter.com/AT6PPbYliL — Raghubar Das (@dasraghubar) November 24, 2019

Read | Jharkhand polls: BJP releases 52 candidates list, 10 old MLAs dropped

Read | BJP has taken several steps for the development of Jharkhand: Irani

Phases of Jharkhand assembly elections

The first phase will begin on November 30 and the counting will take place on December 23. Highlighting that as many as 19 districts are Maoist-hit, CEC Sunil Arora emphasised that five phases will ensure security in the voting process and said that MCC will be implemented after press meet. The tenure of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly ending on December 27, here's the schedule.

Phase 1: November 30, 2019

Phase 2: December 7, 2019

Phase 3: December 12, 2019

Phase 4: December 16, 2019

Phase 5: December 20, 2019

Date of counting: December 23, 2019

Read | Jharkhand Assembly Election dates out: Voting & Results schedule here

Read | Jharkhand Elections: Congress' Third List Of Contesting Candidates Out