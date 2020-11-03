PM Modi Wraps Up Bihar Poll Campaign Slamming 'Tukde Gang': They're Irked By Jai Shri Ram

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his Bihar elections campaign on Tuesday by addressing his last rally in Saharsa, he came down heavily on RJD, Congress and CPI(M). The Prime Minister who began his poll rally in Bihar on October 23 has slammed the RJD and coined terms like "Jungle raj ka Yuvraj" for Tejashwi Yadav - who is the CM face of Mahagathbandhan, referring to Lalu Yadav's dreadful rule in the state. He has also termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav sons as "Double Double Yuvraj" and has urged the voters in Bihar to choose development over nepotism.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi, in a scathing attack on Mahagathbandhan said that they do not want to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and are irked by 'Jai Shri Ram'. PM's reference was to former JNU student union president and CPI(M) leader Kanhaiya Kumar who was accused of raising anti-national slogans in 2016 and whose party is a part of Mahagathbandhan. "Partners of RJD doesn't want you to say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' or 'Jai Shri Ram.' They are irked when they hear these terms. All of them have now come together and they have the audacity to ask for votes from the people of Bihar. There's a need to give a befitting answer to such people by using your power to vote."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi addressed a poll rally in Forbesganj and took a jibe at Congress stating that they do not even have 100 seats even after combining their Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha tally. The PM said that they are clinging on to others in order to survive. Referring to the reign of Lalu Yadav as 'Jungle Raj', PM Modi said that the people of the state still remember how RJD mocked the elections, perpetrated violence, practised killings and captured booths in order to win the polls. PM Modi said that the people of Bihar has put an end to dynasty politics, corruption scams and hooliganism by voting for NDA.

In his first rally, PM had declared that "lantern era has ended", in a jibe at the party symbol of the RJD. He claimed that rattled by their defeat in state polls in 2005, RJD joined the UPA at the Centre and blocked Nitish's policies by arm twisting the Congress. He said that Nitish has got only 3-4 years to work with BJP and to ensure development in Bihar.

NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar has also made several 'personal attacks' on Lalu Yadav and his family. He has criticised Lalu for placing his wife Rabri Devi on CM's seat in 1997 when he was arrested in the Fodder Scam case. In an open challenge to Tejashwi Yadav, CM Nitish told him to ask his mother and father (Rabri and Lalu), about the condition of women and law and order under RJD's reign.

Bihar Elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26 per cent. The second phase is underway and 32.82% voter turnout has been recorded till 1 pm The third phase is on November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

There are two other alliances in the fray - Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

