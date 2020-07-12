Rajasthan Assembly Numbers Game: With Sachin Pilot's 25 MLAs, Should CM Gehlot Be Worried?

Rajasthan has been witnessing a power tussle between the young and old brigade of the Congress which could possibly lead to the collapse of the Gehlot-led government in the state. A similar occurrence had been witnessed almost 4 months ago when Jyotiraditya Scindia broke away 22 MLAs from the Kamal Nath camp, joining hands with the BJP to topple the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. With Pilot ferrying about 25 odd MLAs to Delhi, followed by a few disgruntled independents, here is why history could repeat itself.

The Rajasthan numbers game

In the assembly of 200 seats, the Congress has 106 MLAs, including six who defected to the party from the BSP last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the state, out of which 3 have pulled back earlier this morning. Along with this, 2 tribal MLAs, 1 RJD MLA are supporting the Congress, and 2 CPI(M) MLAs are providing outside support to the Gehlot-led camp. On the other hand, BJP has 72 MLAs along with RLP which has 3 MLAs. With this, Congress coalition holds a 48-seat majority over the Opposition.

However, according to the latest reports, Sachin Pilot has broken away 25 Rajasthan MLAs who have arrived with him to Delhi, followed by some (3) independent MLAs as well. If 25 MLAs were to defect, the halfway point would fall to 88. The BJP, however, with 72 MLAs, 3 from Hanuman Beniwal's RLP and 3 Independents, would have 78 MLAs, still leaving them short at the moment.

Read: Sena Attacks BJP Over Chaos In Rajasthan; Asks If Sachin Pilot Met Saffron Party Netas

Show-of-strength in Delhi?

Deputy CM Pilot is reportedly planning a show of strength before the party's high command in Delhi, as per sources. On Saturday night, Rajasthan CM Gehlot had called for a late-night meeting in Jaipur. Top ministers of his camp arrived at the Chief Minister's residence. Meanwhile, Pilot met Congress senior leader Ahmed Patel and asserted his position, as per sources. Meanwhile, sources also said that Gehlot is monitoring the situation from his residence and ministers in the Gehlot camp are enquiring about MLAs' locations from their respective bodyguards.

Read: Sachin Pilot Rushes To Meet Rahul Gandhi In Delhi Amid Congress Chaos Prior To RS Polls

Read: Rajasthan SOG Files FIR Over Snooping Allegations; CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Summoned