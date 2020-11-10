RJD Alleges '119 Mahagatbandhan Candidates Won', EC's Counting Status Update Belies Claim

Even as the counting of votes for the Bihar election is underway, RJD made a sensational claim that at least 119 Mahagatbandhan candidates had already won. Alleging that the Returning Officer had already congratulated these candidates, it contended that some of them were not been given winning certificates. Claiming that their victory was shown on the Election Commission of India's website, RJD affirmed that such "loot" will not be tolerated in a democracy.

According to the key Mahagatbandhan constituent, the tally was being shown as 109 instead of 119. Moreover, it reiterated that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was calling up officials to rig the election results. The party stated that the officials were now telling some of the aforesaid candidates that they had lost the polls. Similarly, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the party's Rajapakar candidate Pratima Kumari had not been handed over the winning certificate despite trouncing her opponent from JD(U).

ये उन 119 सीटों की सूची है जहाँ गिनती संपूर्ण होने के बाद महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार जीत चुके है। रिटर्निंग ऑफ़िसर ने उन्हें जीत की बधाई दी लेकिन अब सर्टिफ़िकेट नहीं दे रहे है कह रहे है कि आप हार गए है। ECI की वेबसाइट पर भी इन्हें जीता हुआ दिखाया गया। जनतंत्र में ऐसी लूट नहीं चलेगी। pic.twitter.com/puUvIagyDz — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2020

119 सीट जीतने के बाद टीवी पर 109 दिखाया जा रहा है। नीतीश कुमार सभी अधिकारियों को फ़ोन कर धाँधली करवा रहे है। फ़ाइनल रिज़ल्ट आने और बधाई देने के अब अधिकारी अचानक कह रहे है कि आप हार गए है। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2020

EC releases counting status

Incidentally, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer released a list depicting the status of the counting rounds in all the Assembly constituencies of Bihar as of 9 pm. It is pertinent to note that counting in several seats such as Sugauli, Narkatia, Bajpatti, Madhubani, Laukaha, Triveniganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kasba, Kadwa, Singheshwar, Madhepura, etc. is yet to be completed. However, RJD had not only claimed that the counting process in the aforesaid constituencies had been finished before 9 pm but also said that the respective Mahagatbandhan candidates had won.

#BiharElectionResults2020: State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) releases status of counting rounds (completed & pending) in the assembly constituencies of the state, as of at 09:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/gB0SqqgbVp — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

#BiharElectionResults2020: List of counting rounds (completed & pending) in the assembly constituencies of the state, as of at 09:00 pm, released by State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) pic.twitter.com/cFybsluCvm — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Bihar polls

The Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI, and CPM is perceived as the principal challenger to the ruling NDA alliance consisting of BJP, JD(U), VIP, and HAM(S). Some of the other alliances in the fray include the 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' who has projected Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav as the CM face and the 'United Democratic Secular Alliance' with former Upendra Kushwaha as the CM candidate. The 2020 election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05 per cent as against that of 56.66 per cent in the 2015 polls. As per the EC trends at 9.57 pm, the ruling NDA alliance is leading in 123 seats in contrast to the Mahagatbandhan which has secured a lead only from 113 constituencies.

