MoS Reddy Hails NDA As It Leads In Bihar, Congratulates PM Modi And Nitish Kumar

As early trends predicted NDA's victory in Bihar, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday congratulated the party, lauding the people of Bihar for welcoming the Modi and Nitish-led Government once again. While the BJP was beginning to lead in early trends, the RJD has presently emerged as the single-largest party leading in 76 seats, followed by the BJP in 74 seats.

"Again in Bihar people welcomed the NDA government, under the leadership of Nitish Ji and Modi Ji's blessings Bihar's people voted for them. On behalf of Telugu people I want to congratulate Modi Ji and Nitish Ji," said G Kishan Reddy.

Latest Bihar trends

As per the latest EC trends, apart from the close tug-of-war between the RJD and the BJP, JDU has emerged at the third position leading in 43 seats, while Congress is leading in 23 seats. LJP in 1, while AIMIM has exceeded expectations leading in 4 seats. Currently, NDA leads in 123 seats, while Mahagathbandhan leading in 114 seats in the 243-seat Assembly elections.

Even as BJP is leading in more seats than JD(U), there is considerable anxiety in the party staking claim to the Chief Minister's post, sources claim. Sources state that RJD is waiting for unease to develop within NDA following which it can offer Nitish Kumar the CM's post - reviving the 2015 Mahagathbandhan.

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state. The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.

