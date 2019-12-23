Sanjay Singh Believes, Jharkhand Results Indicate Huge Win For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi

Aam Admi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Monday said that the results of Jharkhand elections indicate that the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will surely win in the upcoming elections. Taking to Twitter, Singh said that the people will now vote for real issues and not unrealistic claims made by the opposition.

In his tweet, Singh said, "Now the public wants to get rid of unemployment, inflation, starvation, farmer suicides, economic recession, now the elections will be on local issues, and not unrealistic issues. The results of Jharkhand election clearly indicates a huge victory for Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi."

अब जनता बेरोज़गारी,महँगाई,भुखमरी,किसान आत्महत्या,आर्थिक मंदी से निजात चाहती है चुनाव स्थानीय मुद्दे पर होंगे, हवा हवाई बातों पर नही झारखंड के चुनाव परिणाम दिल्ली में @ArvindKejriwal की भारी जीत का संकेत दे रहे हैं। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) December 23, 2019

Recent poll trends

As the official trend from the Election Commission shows that BJP is trailing in Jharkhand, sources said that the saffron party has reached out to AJSU. Sources also said that it has offered the deputy CM post to AJSU. Both the parties had a fallout ahead of elections in the state and fielded their individual candidates. Currently, BJP is leading on 32 seats, and AJSU on 3 seats while JMM+ is leading on as many as 39 seats.

Poll scenario

The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP. Polling was held in 5 phases on November 30, December 7, 12, 16, 20 and results will be declared on Monday.

