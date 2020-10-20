Shatrughan Sinha Says He Has No Plans To Retire; Calls Son Luv Sinha 'Bihari Putra'

Shatrughan Sinha stated that he has no plans to retire even though his son Luv Sinha is entering politics, while adding that it's an encouraging trend that youth are entering politics. Luv Sinha is contesting the upcoming Bihar elections on a Congress ticket from Patna's Bankipur assembly constituency. BJP's three-time MLA Nitin Nabin has been nominated to contest the elections against the junior Sinha for the seat which will go to polls in the second phase of elections on November 3.

Shatrughan Sinha's 'Bihari Putra'

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, popularly known as 'Bihari Babu', said that Luv Sinha joined the political fray for two reasons. The first reason being that he was picked by Congress to represent the party and second because the constituency's youth wanted a new face who sincerely undertakes the development work. He further added that this does not in any way mean that he is retiring.

"I am not tired and retired. I will continue in active politics," said Shatrughan Sinha Responding to the suggestion which regarded his son as a parachute candidate, Shatrughan Sinha said, "He is fighting the election as ''Bihari Putra'' (son of Bihar). He has worked in the constituency since 2009 when I first contested Lok Sabha election from Patna Sahib constituency."

Luv Sinha is currently meeting the people of his constituency and is accompanied by his mother Poonam Sinha. Shatrughan Sinha, who was named as Congress' star campaigner alongside former party president Rahul Gandhi, will be joining his son for campaigning later this week. Speaking about his political debut, Luv said that he hopes to prove his capabilities by fighting the 'uphill battle' against BJP.

Luv Sinha will be contesting the election for Patna's Bankipur seat, which falls under Patna Sahib, against the three-time sitting MLA Nitin Nabin. Bankipur seat is going to be a tough fight for the junior Shotgun as it is considered as BJP's stronghold. The sitting BJP MLA has won the seat since 2005 and his father Navan Kishor Prasad Sinha had held the seat from 1995 for the BJP. Interestingly, Shatrughan Sinha, who parted ways from the BJP long before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and joined Congress, had attempted to defend the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 but lost. The seat is currently held by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

(With inputs from PTI)