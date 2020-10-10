Tej Pratap Yadav Slams Nitish Over JDU's 'Tarakki Dikhti Hai' As Poll Campaign Heats Up

As the poll campaign begins in Bihar, RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav has made a sharp attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over JDU's poll slogan "Tarakki Dikhti Hai" (Development is visible). Posting a picture on his Twitter that shows an old skinny man sitting near a van bearing Nitish's poster alongside the aforementioned slogan, Tej Pratap Yadav took a jibe at the CM stating that 15 years of development is sitting on the ground.

The picture posted by Tej Pratap Yadav went viral on Friday and Twitteratis started sharing it highlighting its irony. Nitish Kumar's party, on the other hand, has hired several vans, lorries and covered them with the aforementioned poster. They can be spotted easily on every streets in Bihar's capital Patna and on Highways of various other districts. It also asks people to log in to VoteForNitish.com and to give a missed call if they support the CM.

15 साल बाद भी "तरक्की" नीचे बैठी रह गई चच्चा..! देख लो। pic.twitter.com/SrZ6d4cZlO — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) October 9, 2020

Bihar Assembly elections 2020

Bihar goes to polls in three phases for its 243 assembly seats on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Keeping in view the COVID-19 protocol, the voting time has been increased by one hour. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The NDA has announced its seat-sharing formula: The BJP will contest 121 seats and the JD(U) will contest 115, while Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM will contest 7 seats. The VIP party will be incorporated in the BJP's seats. The Mahgathbandhan has announced Tejashwi Yadav as its CM face, and RJD-Congress has agreed on a 144-70 seat-sharing formula along with three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats. There are three other alliances also that will contest elections this year namely Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) - JAP, ASP, SDP, and BMP, United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) - AIMIM-SJD and BSP-RLSP

In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

