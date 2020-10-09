'Will Nitish Kumar Apologise?': Tejashwi After 7 Arrested In Ex-RJD Secy's Murder Case

Continuing his attacks on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for levelling 'false cases' against Tej Pratap Yadav and himself, RJD's chief ministerial candidate and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav on Friday asked if Nitish would apologise. Alleging that the CM is 'scared and frustrated' to the see the massive support that is being given to the RJD leaders in the poll campaigns, Tejashwi Yadav said that the name of Yadav brothers was dragged into the matter under a "political conspiracy". He also highlighted that those arrested in the murder of ex-RJD Secretary from Purnia - Shakti Malik - have confessed to the crime and their statements prove that false allegations were levelled against Yadav brothers.

In a relief Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday, Purnia Police arrested 7 other people. However, Tejashwi Yadav demanded a CBI probe in the matter. RJD also thanked the Purnia Police and said that despite "pressure from BJP-JDU, Police did not arrest those who are innocent." Tejashwi also said that what worries him is the fact that Nitish Kumar runs an oppressive regime.

Ex-RJD Secy killed

On October 4, three bike-borne men entered Malik's house in Purnia when he was sleeping and shot him in the head killing him on the spot. Malik's wife then named Tejashwi and Tej Pratap along with 5 others. Additionally, a video in which Malik accused Tejashwi Yadav of seeking Rs 50 lakh as a donation to give him a party ticket to contest the poll from Raniganj seat and threatening to eliminate him if he continues with his good work in the constituency, went viral.

Bihar Assembly elections 2020

Bihar goes to polls in three phases for its 243 assembly seats on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Keeping in view the COVID-19 protocol, the voting time has been increased by one hour. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The NDA has announced its seat-sharing formula: The BJP will contest 121 seats and the JD(U) will contest 115, while Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM will contest 7 seats. The VIP party will be incorporated in the BJP's seats. The Mahgathbandhan has announced Tejashwi Yadav as its CM face, and RJD-Congress has agreed on a 144-70 seat-sharing formula along with three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats. There are three other alliances also that will contest elections this year namely Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) - JAP, ASP, SDP, and BMP, United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) - AIMIM-SJD and BSP-RLSP

In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

