Relief For Tejashwi As Bihar Cops Arrest 7 In Ex-RJD Secy's Murder; Party Slams CM Nitish

Days after ex-RJD state secretary Shakti Malik was murdered, Bihar Police has arrested 7 accused in the case. Though RJD leaders and former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap were named in the initial statement by Shakti Malik's wife, Bihar Police on Wednesday said that out of 7 arrested, one of them has accepted that they have killed the man.

On October 4, three bike-borne men entered Malik's house in Purnia when he was sleeping and shot him in the head killing him on the spot. Malik's wife then named Tejashwi and Tej Pratap along with 5 others. Additionally, a video in which Malik accused Tejashwi Yadav of seeking Rs 50 lakh as a donation to give him a party ticket to contest the poll from Raniganj seat and threatening to eliminate him if he continues with his good work in the constituency, went viral.

However, in a relief Tejashwi Yadav, Purnia Police arrested 7 other people. However, Tejashwi Yadav demanded a CBI probe in the matter. RJD also thanked the Purnia Police and said that despite "pressure from BJP-JDU, Police did not arrest those who are innocent." Tejashwi also said that what worries him is the fact that Nitish Kumar runs an oppressive regime.

Tejashwi writes to CM Nitish

Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday requested Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to recommend a CBI probe into the case. According to him, his faith in the rule of law was resolute despite being maligned by the baseless comments of JD(U) spokespersons. In a letter addressed to Kumar, he lamented that JD(U) workers were casting aspersions on the role of Bihar Police.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's son expressed willingness for the murder probe to be handed over to any national or international agency to ensure speedy justice for the victim's family. Yadav also clarified that the police can arrest him before the filing of nomination and call him for questioning.

Will Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji accept my request or challenge, whatever he takes it as? Such a dirty politics on his part..Shame on him, his governance and party https://t.co/DYYwlnLQ2I — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 7, 2020

