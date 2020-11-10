'UP By-poll Results Indicate BJP's Victory In 2022 Assembly Polls': CM Yogi Adityanath

After the BJP managed to retain all six of its seats in the Uttar Pradesh by-polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated the party workers and supporters calling the results an indicator of their victory in the 2022 assembly elections. "In the by-polls, Bharatiya Janata Party has repeated its performance of the 2017 State assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This points that BJP will perform well in the upcoming elections also," Yogi Adityanath told reporters.

"BJP's performance, in the by-elections held in 7 assembly seats is a success of the service work done under the guidance and inspiration of the respected Prime Minister. I heartily congratulate the organisation and all the workers for this achievement. Heartfelt thanks to the people of Uttar Pradesh! The spectacular performance of the state president of the state, the general secretary of the state organisation, and all the officials of the State, together with the booth level workers, has come through in the by-elections. Greetings to all!" he added in a series of tweets.

उ.प्र. की 07 विधानसभा सीटों पर हुए उपचुनावों में @BJP4UP का प्रदर्शन आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के मार्गदर्शन व प्रेरणा से सम्पन्न हुए सेवा कार्यों का सुफल है।



मैं इस उपलब्धि के लिए संगठन व समस्त कार्यकर्ताओं का हार्दिक अभिनंदन करता हूं।



उत्तर प्रदेश की जनता को हार्दिक धन्यवाद! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 10, 2020

.@BJP4UP के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जी, प्रदेश संगठन महामंत्री जी व प्रदेश के सभी पदाधिकारियों द्वारा बूथ स्तर तक के कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ मिलकर किए गए शानदार प्रदर्शन का परिणाम उत्तर प्रदेश की 07 विधानसभा सीटों पर हुए उपचुनावों के माध्यम से सबके सामने आया है।



सभी को बधाई! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 10, 2020

Read: Bypolls 2020 Results Trends: BJP Leads In MP, Gujarat And UP; Congress Ahead In Haryana

Read: Bihar Elections: Amit Shah Dials Nitish Kumar To Congratulate As NDA Leads In 123 Seats

UP by-polls

The ruling BJP managed to retain six seats, while the Samajwadi Party emerged victorious over one seat in the by-polls held in seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly constituencies on Tuesday.

BJP's Usha Sirohi won in Bulandshahr, Prem Pal Dhangar in Tundla, Shrikant Katiyar in Bangarmau, Satya Prakash Mani Tripathi in Deoria, Upendra Nath Paswan in Ghatampur and Sangeeta Chauhan in Naugawan Sadat, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In Malhani, SP’s Lucky Yadav emerged victorious over independent candidate Dhananjay Singh, who was trailing closely. The seat was earlier with SP's Parasnath Yadav.

Read: With NDA Leading, Congress Leader Claims Biharis 'lured' By Free Vaccine; BJP Hits Back

Read: Supreme Court To Hear Arnab Goswami's Plea Challenging Bombay HC Order Tomorrow

(With Agency Inputs)