Bypolls 2020 Results Trends: BJP Leads In MP, Gujarat And UP; Congress Ahead In Haryana

Along with counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections, the counting for bypolls held in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 states in the country also began at 8 am on Tuesday. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, voting for these seats that took place on November 3 and 7, saw a healthy voter turnout. Assembly bypolls were held in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. According to the Election Commission website, here are the latest trends, at 11:55 am on Tuesday.
In Madhya Pradesh where the BJP-led Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is locked in a fierce contest for survival with the Congress. Elections were held for 28 seats.
In the lone seat in Chhattisgarh, the Congress is leading.
India's ruling party is ahead in all the eight-seats in Gujarat, where by-elections were held.
The Congress is ahead in Haryana.
In Jharkhand, the BJP is ahead in one and the Congress in the other.
The BJP is ahead in both the seats in Karnataka.
According to trends on the Election Commission site, the BJP has won one seat in Manipur and is leading in two while the Congress is leading in one and an Independent in one.
In Nagaland, Independents are leading in both seats.
In Odisha, the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal is ahead in both the seats for which elections were held.
The BJP candidate is ahead in Telangana
The BJP is leading in five seats while the SP and an independent candidate are leading in one each as counting of votes polled in seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats progressed on Tuesday.
