Bypolls 2020 Results Trends: BJP Leads In MP, Gujarat And UP; Congress Ahead In Haryana

Along with counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections, the counting for bypolls held in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 states in the country also began at 8 am on Tuesday. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, voting for these seats that took place on November 3 and 7, saw a healthy voter turnout. Assembly bypolls were held in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. According to the Election Commission website, here are the latest trends, at 11:55 am on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh where the BJP-led Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is locked in a fierce contest for survival with the Congress. Elections were held for 28 seats.

Chhattisgarh

In the lone seat in Chhattisgarh, the Congress is leading.

Gujarat

India's ruling party is ahead in all the eight-seats in Gujarat, where by-elections were held.

Haryana

The Congress is ahead in Haryana.

Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, the BJP is ahead in one and the Congress in the other.

Karnataka

The BJP is ahead in both the seats in Karnataka.



Manipur

According to trends on the Election Commission site, the BJP has won one seat in Manipur and is leading in two while the Congress is leading in one and an Independent in one.

Nagaland

In Nagaland, Independents are leading in both seats.

Odisha

In Odisha, the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal is ahead in both the seats for which elections were held.

Telangana

The BJP candidate is ahead in Telangana

Uttar Pradesh

The BJP is leading in five seats while the SP and an independent candidate are leading in one each as counting of votes polled in seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats progressed on Tuesday.

