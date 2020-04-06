10 Malaysian Attendees Of Nizamuddin Meet Stopped At Boarding, Booked By Tamil Nadu Police

The Delhi Nizamuddin cluster has become a massive challenge for the health departments across the state as 60% of the average cases are related to the Tablighi Jamaat meeting which happened at the national capital. 522 cases out of 571 cases in Tamil Nadu are related to the Nizamuddin cluster directly, which shows the intensity of the issue.

At this point, 10 Malaysian Nationals who attended the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat Conference were stopped from boarding a special flight bound to Malaysia by Indian immigration officials on Sunday at this Chennai airport. The group had attended the Delhi conference and reached Tenkasi district in Tamilnadu which is 550 kilometers from the Chennai. The group was stopped by the immigration officials as they did not complete the mandatory quarantine period of 28 days.

They were also were taken to a quarantine center in Chennai by the health and police department officials. Meanwhile, the Chennai police have booked the Malaysian Tablighis who tried to flee under 8 sections.

They have been booked under Sections 188, 269, 270, 271 IPC, sec 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897,134 & 135 of TN Public Health Act 1939,51(b) of national disaster management act 2005 r/w sec 13 & 14 of foreigners Act by the Central Crime Branch.

The police are also enquiring as to how the Malaysian nationals reached Chennai from the Thenkasi district which is a distance of 650 kilometers during the time of lockdown and closure of district borders.

The police will conduct an inquiry once their mandatory quarantine period comes to an end. They are right now in a government quarantine facility which is in the outskirts of Chennai city.

