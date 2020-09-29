100% Increase In India's Covid Recoveries In Past Month: Health Ministry Puts Stats Out

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday said that India has witnessed close to a 100 percent increase in COVID-19 recoveries in the last month. More than 82 percent of the total cases in the country have recovered and been discharged. The active Coronavirus cases in the country are lower than 10 lakh which is a small proportion (less than 1/5th) of the total case tally, added MoHFW.

'82 percent COVID-19 recoveries recorded'

As per the latest report shared by MoHFW, India has breached the 61 lakh mark. So far 61,45,291 COVID-19 cases have been recorded, out of which 51,01,397 have successfully recovered while 96,318 have lost the battle against the pandemic. After India witnessed a steady increase in the Coronavirus recoveries, the total number of active cases in the country are 9,47,576. In the past 24 hours, 70589 new cases, 15064 recoveries and 776 deaths have been reported. According to the latest update by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), until September 28, over 7,31,10,041 COVID-19 tests have been successfully completed.

India's battle against COVID-19

As the COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the globe, India has taken a lot of steps to curb the spread of the disease. India has launched a platform named "eSanjeevani" which offers tele-consultation to the doctors and the patients. This online healthcare service aims to provide patients and doctors medical consultation, while they are at their homes amid COVID-19. On September 27, the Health Ministry's eSanjeevani OPD (Out Patient Department) completed 4 lakh tele-consultations since its launch in April. The top-performing states include Tamil Nadu with 1.33 lakh sessions and Uttar Pradesh with 1 lakh sessions. eSanjeevani supports two types of telemedicine services- doctor-to-doctor (eSanjeevani) and patient-to-doctor (eSanjeevani OPD).

(With ANI inputs)