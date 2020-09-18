Term 'social Distancing' Causing Social Stigma To COVID-19 Patients, Claims TMC

Trinamool Congress leader Shantanu Sen on September 15 made a demand in Rajya Sabha against the use of the term 'social distancing'. While expressing his concern he said that the use of this term is encouraging social stigma of Coronavirus patients and their families. Agreeing with Shantanu Sen, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu suggested that term 'safe distancing' would be more appropriate.

'Social distancing is causing social stigma'

In a special mention made in the Upper House, Sen said that the term 'social distancing' is being regularly used due to Coronavirus patients and their families are facing a lot of 'inhuman situations'. “Actually, it is the physical distancing of nearly six feet between two persons. On the contrary, the use of the term social distancing has promoted social stigma which has led to nearly an attitude of boycotting of COVID patients socially,” he said.

Sen said that in order to stop social discrimination and social stigma, the term social distancing should not be used any more in the battle against COVID-19. Instead, he proposed that the term physical distancing should be used. In response to this demand made by the Trinamool Congress leader, many other members of the Parliament agreed with him.

COVID-19 outbreak in India

So far, India has recorded 51,18,253 positive Coronavirus cases. As per the reports shared by India's MOHFW, in the last 24 hours, 97894 new cases and1132 deaths have been registered. The number of people who have recovered from the virus in India is 40,25,079. Currently, 10,09,976 COVID-19 cases are active in the country. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on September 16 informed that until now 6,05,65, 728 Coronavirus tests have been performed.

