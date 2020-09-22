For 'biggest' Noida Film City, 1000-acre Land Identified; proposal Sent To Yogi Govt

Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the setting up of the country's "biggest" film city in the state’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, the Yamuna Expressway authority sent a proposal to the UP government on Monday. According to the officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the land has been identified for the proposed film city, which would be spread over an area of 1,000 acres.

'An area of 1,000-acre land'

Last Friday, CM Adityanath had instructed officials to search for land in or around Noida and Greater Noida. "The Yamuna Expressway authority on Sunday sent the proposal to the state government for a film city in an area of 1,000-acre land in Sector 21," YEIDA's Officer on Special Duty Shailendra Bhatia told news agency PTI.

He said the identified land stands out for the project as it would be close to the upcoming international airport in Jewar and has good road connectivity as well. The proposed site in Sector 21, which falls along the Yamuna Expressway (Delhi-Agra), is just six kilometres from the upcoming airport in Jewar and 12 kilometres from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The site is around 70 km from Delhi and 150 km from Agra, the officials said.

'A dream come true'

Earlier, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari praised Yogi Adityanth over his announcement of building the country's 'largest film city' in Noida and expressed his gratitude for the same. Calling it a dream that has come true after decades, Manoj Tiwari also broke into a song, thanking the UP CM. "We want to express our heartfelt thanks to Yogi Adityanath Ji for this decision. So many people for decades had been dreaming of this day, and it has finally come true under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath Ji," said Tiwari before breaking into a song.

READ | CM Yogi Adityanath launches new Covid-19 application to tackle pandemic in Uttar Pradesh

READ | Committed to development of Devi Patan divison districts: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Kangana Ranaut also took to Twitter to express her support to UP CM’s latest initiative. The actor ‘applauded’ the move and highlighted the need for ‘many reforms.’ She wrote that one of them was that the industry needed to be ‘one big film industry’ as right now it was being ‘divided on many factors.’

READ | 'Uttar Pradesh aims to become one trillion dollar economy', says CM Yogi Adityanath

READ | Kangana Ranaut points out key takeaway as UP CM Yogi Adityanath plans 'biggest film city'