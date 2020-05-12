1026 New Cases & 53 Deaths Reported In Maharashtra; State's COVID-19 Tally At 24,427

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally surged to 24,427 after 1026 new novel coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday. With 339 patients being discharged in a day, the number of recovered increased to 5,125. Meanwhile, 53 deaths- 28 from Mumbai, 6 from Panvel, 6 from Pune, 5 from Jalgaon, 3 from Solapur, two from Thane and one each from Raigad, Aurangabad, and Akola were reported on Tuesday taking the state's death toll to 921. 35 of the deceased patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

A total of 2,21,645 laboratory samples have been tested so far. There are 1289 active containment zones in the state currently. Surveillance of 54.92 lakh population was done by 12,923 squads. While 2,81,655 persons are in home quarantine, 15,627 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The Maharashtra government has launched an online OPD providing free health advice to citizens during the lockdown. A joint venture of the Centre and state government, the website www.esanjeevaniopd.in is available from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days except Sunday. So far. 400 patients have been treated through this service. Using this service, a patient from any district of the state can consult with the medical officers of any district on any ailment using a computer, laptop or mobile.

426 new cases in Mumbai

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 426 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday propelling the city's novel coronavirus tally to 14,781. In a positive development, 203 patients were discharged in the day. 28 more individuals passed away owing to COVID-19 out of which 17 had co-morbidities. Thus, Mumbai's death toll stands at 556.

